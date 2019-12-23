Mid Tipp Hillwalkers - join us for our Sunday Ramble on December 29

December 22 saw Denise Laffan lead the A walk with a group of nine walkers taking in the Punchbowl, Lachtnafrankee, then up to Long Hill and back down through the forestry.



Eoin Wolahan led the C walk. The group of three started at Boolakennedy and headed towards Ballhurrow and on the Greenane mountain range. Visited the old lime kill before heading back to the cars.



We would like to wish all our members and their families a very happy and peaceful Christmas & best wishes for lots of lovely walks in 2020.



This coming Sunday (December 29) A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 10am. There will also be a Sunday Ramble leaving Slievenamon road car park Thurles at 10am sharp.

The Sunday Ramble is heading to Dundrum, meeting at Bishopswood - start of walk is 10.30am. This walk will be on forestry path.



Hope you all can make the Devil's Bit Walk on Friday, December 27, in aid of LARCC. First walk is at 10.30am, second walk is at 12pm noon, from Killea Community Heritage Centre, Killea. Seasonal refreshments afterwards in Killea Heritage Centre.



For further information call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query re walks.