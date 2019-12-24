Tipperary woman loses eight stone, reverses her diabetes and saves her life

Meet Clonmel woman Margaret Burke who has dramatically turned her life around with a magnificent weight loss that has changed her life, and her lifestyle, for the better.

Margaret knew she had to change her lifestyle when she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and was put on medication.

She started to change her eating habits at home and lost over 3½ stone. But after a while she felt it creeping back on again and struggled to get control over it. She spoke to her friend who had lost a lot of weight and kept it off attending Slimming World.

Margaret before her weight loss

Margaret decided to try Slimming World herself. She says - “I was nervous as I had tried loads of different weight loss programmes before but nothing kept the weight off”. She joined Denise’s Monday morning group in Clonmel and adds - “I got such a lovely welcome from Denise and the other Monday morning members and they have now all become great friends”.

Margaret said her biggest challenge was trying new foods as she was a picky eater. “Now I can enjoy so many foods and my favourite is cooking my own vegetable soup and chicken curry and rice. I love the fact that I can fill up on so much food and not go hungry”.

Not only has Margaret changed her eating habits, she also took up walking and now boasts that she can walk on an average day up to 15km. She has completed a number of mini marathons and regularly attends fitness classes which is something she would have never done before. “I love being more active, I have so much more energy to do what I love”, says Margaret.

Her lifestyle change and over eight stone weight loss has now led to her to being off all her diabetic medication, feeling fitter and healthy.

Margaret says keeping the weight off has made made her most proud. It can be a challenge but the support from other members in the group and her consultant Denise has helped her stay at. target.

“I would encourage anyone with weight issues to join. I love attending my Monday morning group, sitting and having a coffee with the other members really helps me stay motivated and at target. I have a new life and I’m living it”