Tipperary's largest show society presents bursaries

The winners of the 2019 Clonmel Show Society bursary awards were presented with their cheques at a reception in Fethard Horse Country Experience.

Michael Mulcahy, joint chairman of the Clonmel Show society, welcomed the award winners along with their parents and the attending show committee members.

He congratulated the winners and wished them every success in their studies.

Pictured above are - Back, Tom Acheson, coordinator; Josephine Chamney, judge; John David O'Connell, Meadbh Purcell and Mike McGrath, recipients; and Victor Quinlan, PRO. Front, Michael Mulcahy, joint chairman. Carrie Acheson, president, and Paddy O'Donnell, joint chairman Picture: Joe Kenny

Tom Acheson, awards’ facilitator, told those present that the Clonmel Show society to date had paid out €120,000 in bursary awards, which had been initiated back in 2011.

He stated that many previous recipients had stated that while the cheque was very significant and important in the pursuit of their studies, the actual winning of the award itself added much gravitas to their respective CVs

He thanked the adjudicators for their committed diligent work in assessing the various applications and then making their recommendations.

He commiserated with those who were unsuccessful this year and reminded them that they could further develop their projects and apply again next year.

He then introduced this year’s award winners -

Mike McGrath, Clashaniska, Clonmel, has plans to further his studies in Engineering and Agricultural Mechanisation in Pallaskennry and LIT; Meadbh Purcell, Orchardstown, Clonmel, already operates ‘Sweet Treats’, which is a very successful cake bakery business. She plans to travel to London and New York to attend advanced courses in baking and cake decoration, in order to further enhance her comprehensive skill repertoire;

John David O’Connell, Mountain Villas, Dungarvan, plans to pursue his studies in Apiforestry in WIT. The title of his project is ‘A Short-Term Study Assessing the Potential for Beekeeping in Irish Forestry’.

Show president, Mrs Carrie Acheson, congratulated the bursary award winners, wished them every success with their further studies and presented them with their cheques.

Mrs Josephine Chamney, on behalf of the adjudicators, also congratulated the award winners and wished them success with their endeavours.

She then went on to say that she regarded the task of judging the applications as an honour rather than a chore.

Her fellow adjudicators and herself so enjoyed meeting the applicants who oozed enthusiasm for their individual projects.

She finished by thanking the Clonmel Show Society for their vision in setting up their Bursar Awards scheme and for their commitment in continuing to support it.

