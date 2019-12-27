Sixteen people arrested for drink and drug driving on Christmas day

Sixteen people were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs on December 25 this year compared to eleven arrests for Christmas Day in 2018.

Gardai have described these latest figures as a "huge increase" and a worrying trend.



More than 650 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving since the latest Christmas Road Safety Campaign began on November 29.

A garda spokesperson said: "Too many families have lost loved ones to drink and drug driving. An Garda Síochána are pleading with people to stop taking risks, make the right decisions and never ever drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

To all persons driving throughout the Christmas period, please be responsible and safe. Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk. Operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

Gardai will also have an increased Garda presence on the roads over the Christmas period.