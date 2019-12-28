Hiqa tells Tipperary councillor it will review hospital overcrowding data

The Health Information Quality Authority (Hiqa) is to review data sent to them by a Tipperary county councillor in relation to overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick.

The data was sent by Cllr Seamus Morris, who has consistently raised the situation at the hospital at council level and with Limerick’s chief fire officer.

He has now asked Hiqa to investigate the situation, which regularly saw Limerick top the overcrowding lists in 2019. The hospital’s catchment area includes North Tipperary.

“As part of Hiqa’s role and remit in relation to monitoring compliance with regulations and national standards, we will review the information you have provided and take appropriate regulatory action should the information received indicate that a service provider may not be complying with regulations and national standards,” they told Cllr Morris.

Hiqa warned that information brought to its attention may result in an inspection or other regulatory actions taking place. In some situations the information received does not fall within the powers of Hiqa but indicates a risk to the users of the service.

“In this situation we may refer the information to another body such as another state regulator, the Garda Síochána or the Child and Family Agency,” they told Cllr Morris.