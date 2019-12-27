Tipperary motorist caught with fake driving licence

A 42 year-old man produced a false driving licence he purchased from a man in Dublin when the van he was driving was stopped by a garda, Cashel District Court's latest sitting was told.

Judge Terence Finn said the offering of false documents appeared to have become quite an industry after hearing the evidence in the case of Kevin McGrath of Knockavilla, Dundrum, who was before the court for driving without a licence or insurance and using a false instrument at Spafield, Cashel on October 28.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary gave evidence that Gda. Hayes stopped a Ford Transit van driven by Mr McGrath at 9.20am on October 28, 2018. He was handed a driving licence that Gda. Hayes established was false after he made enquiries.

The court heard Mr McGrath worked for Dundrum House Hotel and was driving a hotel van when he was stopped by Gda. Hayes.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client made an “extremely foolish error” of judgement and held up his hands.

He spent a weekend in Dublin and met an individual who offered him a driving licence for €300. That was the licence he offered to the garda.

Judge Finn said he didn't accept the explanation.

“So your client met someone, somewhere. He doesn't know who he was dealing with and he was able to produce a fale driving licence in his name like a rabbit out of a hat.

“Mr Morrissey, I didn't enter into this world today or yesterday. That may be the explanation but it's not being accepted by the court,” he declared.

Mr Morrissey said his client was willing to engage with the gardai to give them information about where he got the licence.

Judge Finn deferred finalising the case to allow Mr McGrath to assist the gardai. He adjourned the case to Cashel Court sitting of January 23.