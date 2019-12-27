Suspended jail term for drunk man who spat at Tipperary store manager

A 62 year-old man has received a three months suspended jail sentence for spitting at a discount supermarket manager in Cashel.

Judge Terence Finn imposed this penalty on Philip Taylor of Thurlesbeg, Boherlahan and suspended the jail sentence for three years on condition he stay from Cashel's Lidl store and keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Mr Taylor received the sentence at Cashel District Court's latest sitting after he pleaded guilty to commiting assault at Lidl, Spafield, Cashel on November 12 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary told the court Gda. Donoghue received a call about an incident at Lidl at 12 noon on this day.

The court heard that a manager was outside the premises removing something from his car and advised Mr Taylor he was barred from the shop. Mr Taylor verbally abused him and then spat at him.

Mr Taylor was intoxicated at the time and was removed from the area by a family member.

Sgt. O'Leary said Mr Taylor had 12 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client had an alcohol problem but hasn't drank alcohol since this incident. He didn't work and was dependent on an invalidity payment.