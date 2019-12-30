December 29 saw a group of 12 led by Matt Joy starting out on an A walk from the Nire Valley on a route which took them firstly to Knockanaffrin in heavy fog and then towards the Gap as the fog lifted.



A group of 11 walkers, led by Eddie Morrissey, spent the final walking Sunday of the decade on the Knockmealdowns. The B walk started in the car park above Bay Lough.



The Sunday Ramble headed to Dundrum woods. The group of 13 enjoyed the area with its extensive forest road network giving the group plenty of scope for walking.



We would like to wish all our members and their families best wishes for 2020 and looking forward to lots of lovely walks in the new year.



This coming Sunday (January 5) A and C walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 10am. For further information visit our Facebook page for photos and full report on walks or call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query regarding walks.