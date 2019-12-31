Roscrea Musical Society 80th production is Fiddler on the Roof

Roscrea Musical Society's eightieth production is Fiddler on the Roof. A workshop will take place on January 8 in the Roscrea Youth Centre at 8pm.

The production team will give a summary of the show including character descriptions and chorus work. There will also be a singing rehearsal for everyone and an opportunity to go over audition songs.

There will be a second singing rehearsal on Wednesday, January 15, in Roscrea Youth Centre at 8pm. Auditions will take place on Sunday, January 19, at 6pm in Roscrea Youth Centre.

Audition pieces are available from January 5 by contacting roscreamusicalsociety@hotmail.com