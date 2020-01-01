Tipperary GAA club lights up its field with Operation Transformation

Ireland lights up with the GAA is a national initiative to improve the health of the country through GAA clubs and communities across Ireland.

GAA clubs nationwide will be coming on board with RTE’s Operation Transformation and turning on their floodlights/lighting systems between 7pm-9pm each Thursday (please note Rockwell Rovers are going with Wednesday nights for a six-week period - 15 January – 19 February, 2020) as Operation Transformation returns to our screens for 2020.

Do you want to get moving and active this New Year, but you have nowhere to go? Do you find it hard to find a safe and well-lit area to go for a walk during the dark winter months? Well, we the local GAA club have the answer! We’re coming on board with Operation Transformation and the GAA for Ireland Lights up.

Every Wednesday from January 15 – Rockwell Rovers clubhouse in New Inn will be open and lit up for you, your family and friends can come and register from 7.15pm, warm-up at 7.30pm and walk from 7.45pm. Just bring your hi-vis vest!

We want everyone to come and join New-Inn Lights up 2020. All are welcome to come to this event.