167 patients on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary

Just under one third of patients waiting on trolleys this Thursday are in hospitals serving Tipperary.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, has the highest in the country, with 63 people waiting on a hospital bed.

A total of 33 are on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital, according to figures on Trolley Watch.

There is one person on a trolley in Nenagh Hospital.

In St Luke's, Kilkenny, 29 people are on trolleys, with 18 in University Hospital Waterford.

Tullamore has seven people on trolleys, with six waiting on a bed in Portlaoise.