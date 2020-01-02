Boherlahan and Thurles climbers organise Kerry Charity Challenge

The long-running Kerry Charity Challenge, which is organised by Thurles man, Michael Sutton and Boherlahan born John G O’Dwyer is going ahead, for the 24th occasion in 2020.

The weekend offers a great social weekend along with a programme of fully guided walks to suit all fitness levels.

On offer will be an ascent of Carrauntoohil and Mangerton Mountains, a moderate level walk to the hidden valley of Coumloughra, a low-level ramble on the famous Old Kenmare Road, and an easy nature walk in Killarney National Park. The event, which takes place from April 3 to 5, is based Castlerosse Hotel, Killarney.

According to event organiser, Michael Suttom, “our Kerry weekend, which has been going without a break since 1997, is aimed at raising funds for special needs people. From the 23 weekends to date, we have raised well over €100,000 for charity, so it is a win-win for everyone. All comers are welcome and you get a very enjoyable and active weekend while knowing they are helping others who are in need.”

The cost is €199. This includes accommodation and breakfast on Friday and Saturday, dinner followed by entertainment on Saturday evening and use of the hotel’s swimming pool and leisure centre. Bookings now being taken by, Michael Sutton, 17 Willowmere Drive, Thurles Co Tipp; Tel 086 – 4009989 email; michaelsutton1949@gmail.com