Tipperary fundraising campaign for Lourdes fund raises €6,500

A fundraising campaign in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland has raised €6,500 to send local people suffering ill health to Lourdes this summer.

One of those fundraisers was a Christmas coffee morning, bake sale and raffle in aid of the St. Nicholas Lourdes Invalid Fund in Carrick-on-Suir’s Nano Nagle Centre Chapel on December 12.

Among the attendance were a group of 5th class pupils from the Greenschool CBS primary school with their teacher Deirdre Mullan.

The raffle prizes included huge hampers donated by Fitzgerald Fleming Long Accountants, Victoria and Eamonn Phelan and the students. Gifts were also donated by local businesses and the community.

The proceeds of some other fundraisers in aid St Nicholas Lourdes Invalid Fund were handed over at the coffee morning.

They included the presentation of a €300 cheque by Jackie Walsh on behalf of St Nicholas Choir to the Fund's chairperson John Robinson; the €849 proceeds of a Christmas concert in Brewery Lane Theatre on December 6 and a €300 donation from Mandy Lonergan-Keevan of Keevan's Pub in Faugheen (formerly Fleming's Pub).

St Nicholas Parish Lourdes Invalid Fund treasurer Bobby Fitzgerald detailed how the funds will be used to help finance the visit to Lourdes in June this year.

He pointed out funds raised for the cause in 2018 facilitated the journey of 12 people to Lourdes in June, 2019 with four second level student helpers and two youth leaders from St. Colman's St. Vincent de Paul Conference.

The rest of the helpers and committee members who accompany them all pay their own fares and expenses. ‘Lourdes is a wonderful and calm place to go,’ said Bobby as he thanked everyone for their support including the hard working committee members, his own staff and to all who sponsored and contributed to the fundraiser.

Donations can still be made and will be gratefully accepted at St Nicholas Parish Office or at Fitzgerald Fleming and Long Accountants, Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir.