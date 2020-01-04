Gardai called to Tipperary hotel to deal with drunk man

Gardai had to be called to a Cahir hotel to deal with a drunk man, who was fined €200 for his behaviour at Cashel District Court's latest sitting.

Dean Cashman (21) of 23 Millenium Place, Cahir received the fine after pleading guilty to being drunk and a danger to himself and others at Cahir House Hotel, The Square, Cahir on March 13, 2019.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said gardai were called to the hotel to deal with Mr Cashman at 12.30am on this date.

A fixed charge notice fine was issued to him but it wasn't paid.

Mr Cashman had two previous convictions for Misuse of Drugs Act offences and one for causing criminal damage.

Mr Morrissey said Mr Cashman's friend returned home after being away for a period of time.

He went for a few drinks with him but drank too much.

He apologised to the court for his behaviour.

Judge Finn asked why Mr Cashman didn't pay the fixed penalty fine and Mr Morrissey explained he hadn't the funds to do so.

The judge noted that Mr Cashman was able to afford to “get himself liquored up” that night before imposing the €200 fine.