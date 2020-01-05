Motorcyclist dies in crash on the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road

A motorcylist has been killed in a road accident on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary.

Another motorcyclist was injured in the collision and taken to hospital in Limerick.

It is understood the two may be from the Tipperary area.

The accident occured on Saturday afternoon outside Dromkeen at about 5pm.

Both the man killed and the other man injured were on motorcycles.

The dead man was in his fifties.

Emergency services were quickly at the scene, about halfway between Limerick and Tipperary town.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information, or any road-users with dash-cam footage from the area, to contact them at Bruff Garda Station on 061382940, or any garda station.