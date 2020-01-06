Tipperary Peace Convention now accepting nominations for 2019 International Peace Award

Tipperary Peace Convention has announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Tipperary International Peace Award. The nomination process is open to members of the public and to representatives of organisations and associations. A short list of nominees will be announced in early 2020 and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

The Award will subsequently be presented in Tipperary on a date to be confirmed in 2020.

The Tipperary Peace Award was founded in 1984 with the first recipient being the late Seán McBride, one of the founders of Amnesty International. Past recipients include former South African President the late Nelson Mandela, former President of Ireland, Professor Mary McAleese and Senator Martin McAleese, the late Senator Edward Kennedy & Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith, Pakistani school girl Malala Yousafzai, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former US Secretary of State, John Kerry, the Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets, former Colombian President, Juan Manuel Santos and last year's recipient former Irish President and Chair of The Elders, Mary Robinson

The aim of the Tipperary Peace Award is to recognise those who work tirelessly in countries around the world to facilitate reconciliation and to end conflict and war. Recipients of the award to date range from aid workers to Senators, Prime Ministers to Presidents, from humanitarians to missionaries, and includes those who have devoted many years to the creation of more just societies and whose contributions towards the creation of a better world are immeasurable.

Tipperary Peace Convention is playing its part to promote the message of peace and to bring people together to share in the lessons of the past in planning for a peaceful future.

Tipperary Peace Convention now welcomes nominations for the 2019 Award. Nominations must be submitted in writing and should include a brief resume of the person/s work for peace and why you consider that the person/s should receive the Tipperary International Peace Award.

Nominations should be sent to the Hon. Secretary, Tipperary Peace Convention, 18 Father Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary and the closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday January 31st, 2020. Nominations can be submitted by E-Mail to: martinquinns@eircom.net