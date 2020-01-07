Burglars stole cash from two homes in Co. Tipperary village

Burglars stole cash from two homes they broke into in a housing estate in Cappawhite last Saturday.

The two houses in Fr. Callanan Park, Cappawhite were burgled between 3pm and 9.30pm on January 4 while the occupants were away.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said €1000 was stolen from one house and €300 was stolen from the other property.

He appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in Fr Callanan Park and surrounding areas in Cappawhite that day to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.