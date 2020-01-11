Co. Tipperary councillor angry at continued delay in re-erecting de Valera monument at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall 

A Fianna Fail councillor vented his frustration at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's latest monthly meeting over the continued delay in re-installing the Éamon de Valera monument and wall plaques listing the past urban district and town council chairpersons at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke was informed at the October meeting of the District's councillors that the de Valera monument and wall plaques would be erected at the recently renovated Town Hall by the end of the year.

But at the Municipal District's December meeting Cllr Bourke was angry that the monument and wall plaques were still not restored to the Town Hall.

He complained that it was agreed in February that wall plaques and the de Valera monument were to be re-installed and now nearly a year on it hadn't happened.

District Administrator Martin Nolan responded that the de Valera monument was being renovated at a monumental sculptor and he promised to follow up on it. He said the council was obtaining new wall plaques in keeping with the character of the new look Town Hall.

“We are just being careful about it. We are doing things slowly,” he explained.

Cllr Bourke pointed out that the Town Hall was extended and renovated within 13 months and this small job was taking nearly a s long as that.

“We should be making a better effort to get these put back,” he complained.