New road surface in Tipperary is 'bumpy and uneven'

Concerns have been raised about the condition of the road surface on the bypass road in Clonmel, after resurfacing work had taken place.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District she took it for granted that the final surface dressing hadn’t been laid because the surface was bumpy and uneven.

She asked if the council could contact Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) about this.

Cllr. Michael Murphy asked if the council was concerned about the road and if there were any plans to carry out clinical tests.

He agreed that the surface on the stretch from the Cashel Road roundabout to the Cahir Road roundabout was bumpy.

District Mayor Garret Ahearn also said that questions had been raised about the road surface, and he asked if any assessment would take place.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said the final surface had been laid.

The road would be assessed under the terms and conditions of the contract but the council had no plans to carry out any tests.

District Manager Sinead Carr said that the concerns of the members would be brought to the attention of TII.

