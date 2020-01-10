532 people on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary this week

The first full week of 2020 has been the worst-ever week for overcrowding, according to new analysis released by the INMO today (Friday). A whopping 532 patients were awaiting beds this week in hospitals serving Tipperary.

Nationally 3,143 patients went without beds this week, with Monday and Tuesday hitting record high levels of 760 on both days.

The most overcrowded hospitals this week included:

University Hospital Limerick – 322

University Hospital Galway – 212

Cork University Hospital – 210

South Tipperary General Hospital - 210



There are 482 patients without beds today (Friday). Again University Hospital Limerick and South Tipperary General Hospital are the worst hit with 87 people awaiting beds.

Today’s most overcrowded hospitals are:

University Hospital Limerick – 44

South Tipperary General Hospital – 43

Cork University Hospital – 36

The INMO has called for a “line in the sand”, with policies implemented to ensure that we never reach this level again. The union is calling for:

Restoration of recruitment powers to hospital groups, ending the current recruitment freeze;

Clarity on the 2020 funding for the previously agreed Safe Staffing Framework, which would set nursing numbers based on patient and health service needs;

Rollout of the Sláintecare health reforms, which would offer more alternatives to acute hospitals.



INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said:

“This has been an incredibly difficult week for our members in emergency departments and on understaffed, overcrowded wards. Patient care has been repeatedly put at risk. It cannot be repeated.

“We need to draw a line in the sand and ensure that we make consistent progress in reducing overcrowding.

“We know how to fix this problem. When hospitals have secured safe staffing and extra capacity, overcrowding has reduced. 2020 should be the year we turn this around.”