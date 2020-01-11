Man killed in assault in Co. Waterford in the early hours of this morning was from Co. Tipperary

The 48 year-old man who died after he was assaulted in Portlaw, Co. Waterford in the early hours of this morning was originally from Carrick-on-Suir.

He was found with serious head injuries in the hallway of his home at Brown Street, Portlaw by members of the emergency services just after 2.30am this morning. He died a short time later at University Hospital Waterford.

Gardai at Tramore Garda Station are continuing to question a 21 year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal assault.