Storm Brendan is on the way with the threat of damaging gusts throughout Monday

Storm Brendan is on the way with the threat of damaging gusts.

A Status Yellow alert has been issued for Tipperary.

A Status Orange alert is in force for Atlantic counties.

Storm Brendan is forming off Newfoundland and will track across the Atlantic and hit Ireland on Monday morning.

The alert is set to come in to effect from 7am and will stay in place until midnight.

Met Eireann has said that Storm Brendan will bring very windy or stormy conditions as the morning unfolds, with heavy, possibly thundery and squally, rain extending eastwards over the country, with spot flooding likely.

Strong to gale force and gusty southerly winds will develop in all areas for a time during the day, with severe and damaging gusts, especially in Atlantic and southern coastal areas.

Met Éireann said there is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of strong winds, high spring tides and storm surge.

The Orange warning applies to counties Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

The Yellow warning is in place for most of Leinster as well as Tipperary, Roscommon, Cavan and Monaghan