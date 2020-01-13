Gardai warn motorists that fallen trees blocking two roads near Tipperary Town this morning 

Gardai have warned motorists that two fallen trees are currently blocking the Galbally Road at Ballinalard near Tipperary Town this morning.

The trees have fallen due to the high winds of Storm Brendan and are completely blocking the road close to Ballinalard Co-Op. Gardai are at the scene at the moment.

Meanwhile, Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station have also advised that a fallen tree is blocking one lane of traffic on the N24 between Bansha and Tipperary.