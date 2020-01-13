Co. Tipperary victim of fatal assault to be buried in his hometown

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 48 year-old Carrick-on-Suir man, who died after being assaulted in Portlaw, Co. Waterford in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The body of John Butler, who lived at 44 Brown Street, Portlaw, will repose at his former home at 45 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow (Tuesday) from 4pm to 8pm.

His remains will be removed to St Nicholas Church in Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday morning for the Requiem Mass that will be celebrated at the church at 10.30am.

Burial will take place at Carrick-on-Suir's St Mary's Cemetery after the Funeral Mass.