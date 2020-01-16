Meet the Tipperary candidates: Garret Ahearn, Fine Gael

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: I am seeking your number 1 vote so that I can represent you in Dáil Éireann and ensure that Tipperary’s needs in jobs, education, health, housing, agriculture, and environment are a priority for the next government.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?

A: We need someone positive who is willing to enter government to delivery real results and secure investment for Tipperary in areas like infrastructure, jobs and supporting town centres.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: As a councillor, I have proven that I can deliver real results for my constituents including €8.2m for Clonmel Sports Hub and the Kickham Barracks Redevelopment, €2.6m for the Fethard Town Park, Jigsaw Mental Health service centres to be located in Clonmel, Thurles & Nenagh, investments in rural schools and sports clubs, and the setting up of a task force for Tipperary Town.

By voting to elect me as a Tipperary Fine Gael TD, you will be voting for a fresh and strong voice with a proven track record and ability to deliver results that make a positive difference for the people of Tipperary

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Give people all the incentives they need like well paid jobs, excellent health care and a wide range of amenities so that if people want to they can choose to live, work and raise their family in Tipperary.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: Very hard to say because every election is different…. But as a total guess I’ll go with my Mattie!