Meet the Tipperary candidates: Martin Browne, Sinn Féin

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: The main issues will be our health service, the housing crisis and the restoration of mental health services in county.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?

A: One of the key priorities is the continued overcrowding in South Tipperary General; on a daily basis it is in the top two or three hospitals for this problem and the fear is that a serious accident is only waiting to happen. While this continues we see the A&E in Nenagh closed and also Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel in darkness come five in the evening. There has been enough lip service with this problem, it is now time for all five TDs who will get elected to work together. In west/mid Tipperary the continued traffic problems in Tipperary Town needs to be tackled once and for all. The N24 Tipperary town bypass must be put back high on the agenda of any government that’s elected. This road also is a major issue in Carrick-on-Suir. There needs to be a bigger drive to help our small towns and rural villages, these are dying in front of us. Another priority would have to be the establishment of a drug's task force.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: If the public put their trust in me they can be assured of a hard working representative who will work night and day to improve their living conditions. Tipperary deserves to have a TD who will continue to take on the vested interests of those who have heaped untold hardship on to low paid and middle income families.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, what would it be?

A: It would be to make those who caused the crash in this country be held responsible, and to be part of delivering a 32 county Republic.

Q: Who will top the poll?

A: Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne, why not, let’s change things together