Meet the Tipperary candidates: Imelda Goldsboro, Fianna Fáil

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: Housing and lack of affordable housing, homelessness, health issues - including trolley numbers and the length of time people are left waiting for appointments, lack of services for elderly and those with mental health issues, rising insurance costs, loneliness and rural isolation.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?

A: More garda resources in all areas of the county. A drugs taskforce to deal with the drug epidemic in all towns and villages, more capacity at STGH, more services and ASD units for our schools. More community initiatives to combat loneliness and rural and urban isolation.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I am a dedicated, committed and on the ground full time public representative working with individuals and groups in the area, thereby recognising the real needs of the people. I have a proven track record of delivery. I also have an understanding of difficulties and challenges people face on a daily basis. Tipperary needs a new voice, new choice and someone with new ideas and I am that person.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Correct wrap around supports to be provided for our elderly population, which includes home care supports, timely access to fair deal scheme, more access to and more respite facilities for those with disabilities, providing readily available services to those with mental health issues. Independent living facilities in all our villages and communities.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: Imelda Goldsboro. I am a new voice, a new choice and I have lots of new ideas for our county and country.