Meet the Tipperary candidates: Alan Kelly Labour Party

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?

A: The main issues are health, housing, education, public services, job creation, infrastructural issues, rural living and farming.

Health and housing are among the largest issues at a Tipperary level. The fact that the two hospitals servicing Tipperary have the worst overcrowding shows how discriminated we are when it comes to acute hospital services. The lack of mental health services; the long waiting lists for community services: the lack of early intervention for children with autism; the need for more nursing home beds are all issues that have to be addressed in our county.

In relation to jobs we need to make more progress, particularly in towns that haven’t benefited such as Carrick on Suir and Tipperary. We need to push on the plans for the N24.

There is a need for more investment in nursing homes, mental health facilities, schools, primary care centres, waste and water facilities, childcare facilities, transport services, garda facilities, broadband etc.

As a country we need to deal with rural regeneration and protecting farming families.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I have a track record of delivering for Tipperary and nationally. I have consistently delivered whether in government or in opposition in the areas of jobs, health, education, tourism and public infrastructure.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: At a national level I would implement Slaintecare. Investment in community services would help to treat people more quickly and alleviate the overcrowding in our acute hospitals.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: The candidate who gets the most votes! And the best of luck to all candidates.