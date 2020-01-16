Meet the Tipperary candidates: Michael Lowry, Independent

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: The main issues coming up on the doorsteps will consist of the health, housing, job creation, insurance, environmental and climate change.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?

A: Local priorities should consist of continued investment in our hospital and healthcare services, funding for development of social and affordable housing units, increased garda resources, ensure the future viability of the farming community and improved supports for the elderly.

Q:Why should people vote for you?

A: As an elected representative, I can stand over my track record of service and delivery.

Over the years I have successfully promoted many significant projects in the areas of health, education, transportation, communications, employment, agriculture, community development projects, the arts and sporting facilities.

The people of Tipperary need a strong influential voice and a representative with experience who will continue to ensure essential services, investment and funding are a priority for Tipperary.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: At a national level I would strongly like to resolve the current issues with hospital and the healthcare services.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: That will be the choice of the people of Tipperary.