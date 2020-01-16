ELECTION 2020
Meet the Tipperary candidates: Mattie McGrath Independent
Mattie McGrath
Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?
A: Health (hospitals, home help hours, carers, mental disability) and housing related issues will be the priorities. Also, agriculture, roads/infrastructure, crime, climate change, supports for SME’s, schools and the fall-out of Brexit.
Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?
A: Addressing the chronic dysfunction within the wider physical and mental health services. Bringing about rapid growth in social and affordable housing. Increasing garda numbers/visibility. Ensuring we have a properly functioning Local Authority that adequately responds to concerns and promotes county wide growth, infrastructure and economic development.
Q: Why should people vote for you?
A: My track record in getting the work done. My total commitment to delivering on my constituents concerns and my clear, strong independent voice and work ethic locally and in Dáil Eireann.
Q:If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?
A: Iwould make government at national and Local Authority level remember that its job is to serve the people; to raise their quality of life and increase their opportunity for health and prosperity.
Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?
A: It would be arrogant and presumptuous to pre-judge what the people in their wisdom will do on polling day. The people are sovereign.
They will make that call, not me or anyone else.
