Meet the Tipperary candidates: Rob O’Donnell Green Party

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Tipperary now that the election campaign is under way?

A: We see report after report about how well the economy is doing, but that isn't being felt by most people. We need a total re-think to our approach to governing, and that means putting people's quality of lives first over economic growth.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Tipperary constituency in the next Dail?

A: Policies that allow us to create prosperous communities for future generations. This means making lives easier for people, and attracting more people to live and stay in our county. A real healthcare service, proper funding for early-years education and childcare, and initiatives to revive towns and villages. Initiatives to tackle climate change can also bring a lot of positives to Tipperary, if we do it right.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I'm not a politician, and I truly do care about helping people and making a difference. I'm results focused, and want to work with people to make Tipperary a better place. I believe Tipperary has too many Independent TDs, who are extremely limited in their power of making a real difference in the Dáil.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Decriminalization of drugs and treating drug usage and addiction as a health issue. The current policy or "war on drugs" is failing. Young people are dying at festivals, homeless people overdosing on our streets. The current approach is totally inhumane, and it's costing lives.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Tipperary constituency?

A: Michael Lowry seems to have been able to create an "us vs them" mentality with his supporters and it seems to work again and again for him...