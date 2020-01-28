Tipperary motorists urged to be careful this morning as status yellow snow and ice alert remains in place

A status yellow show and ice warning remains in place for Tipperary and throughout the country.

Motorists are urged to be careful on the roads this morning with a danger of ice and compacted snow on higher ground.

The alert remains in place until midday.

Met Eireann report a cold and frosty start this morning with icy stretches on untreated surfaces and lying snow in places. Today there will be a mix of sunshine and scattered wintry showers, the showers frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of hail and thunder there. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong along Atlantic coasts.

Scattered showers will continue tonight, mainly of rain but turning wintry in parts of the north and west and on high ground. The showers will ease towards dawn.

Lows of between 0 and +2 degrees in the eastern half of the country early in the night with some frost patches but temperatures increasing to between 2 to 5 degrees by morning countrywide. Westerly winds will be mostly moderate.