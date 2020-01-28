CRIME
Gardai investigate theft of €300 cash from car parked outside rural Co. Tipperary house
Gardai are investigating the theft of €300 from a car in the Clonoulty area of Co. Tipperary.
The cash was stolen from the glove box of a car parked outside a house at Gortnaskehy, Clonoulty between 9pm and 10pm last Friday, January 24.
Gardai in Tipperary Town are not following any line of enquiry into the Clonoulty car break-in and have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in both areas around the time the offence took place to contact the station at (062) 51212.
