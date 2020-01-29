Tipperary man Marcus O'Halloran new executive director at Agri Aware

Tipperary native Marcus O’Halloran has been appointed to the role of executive director of the Irish agri educational body, Agri Aware.

Marcus is currently working for the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) as the regional executive for counties Tipperary and Clare.

He has held numerous roles within the organisation including Countryside Development Executive.

A native of Cloneen, Marcus holds the distinction of being the first Agricultural Science student to be elected to the prestigious position of president of the students’ union while in his alma mater - UCD.

During his term as president, the former Scoil Ruain, Killenaule student delivered numerous successful events, raised substantial funds from external partners and significantly increased participation rates in events.

Speaking this week, Marcus said he is looking forward to taking up his new post.

“I am delighted to be joining Agri Aware as executive director. The agri industry is facing many difficult challenges with public perception of our production systems under constant attack,” said Mr O’Halloran.

“The organisation has supported the positive message of agriculture to the public for 20 years and will play a pivotal role in turning around this negative narrative into the future.”

Agri Aware chairman, Alan Jagoe, said he is looking forward to Marcus joining the Agri Aware team.

“Marcus will bring a host of new skillsets and experience to the organisation and will be a dynamic team leader at a time of considerable change in the industry,” said Mr Jagoe.

“Promoting the positive message of agriculture to the general public and communicating the important role that Irish farmers play has been never more important.

I wish Marcus the very best of luck in his new role”.

Marcus will take over the role from current Executive Director Deirdre O’Shea at the end of February.