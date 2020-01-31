Bringing history to life in Tipperary with expansion of the historic town trail initiative

Fáilte Ireland is bringing history to life in Tipperary Town as it launches an expansion of its Historic Towns Trail initiative.

The initiative, in partnership with the Tipperary local authority and local historian Des Murnane, will showcase the stories behind the historic town of Tipperary through modern and newly updated Historic Towns Trail signage designed to share the stories that shaped the town’s history with visitors

.The Historic Towns Trails are designed to encourage visitors to stay longer and explore the wider region. Tipperary Town is the latest location in Ireland’s Ancient East to have the new signage installed with a further two towns, Fethard and Cashel set to benefit over the coming months.

Working with local authorities and historians, Fáilte Ireland has uncovered interesting and lesser known facts and stories from each area’s history. Content is displayed through wayfinding, interpretation, photography and maps at key locations across each town.

Fáilte Ireland’s Justine Carey, Manager of Ireland’s Ancient East in Tipperary, said:

“History and storytelling are at the core of the Ireland’s Ancient East brand and the Historic Towns Trails signage unveiled in Tipperary Town will help shape a compelling and engaging visitor experience for tourists to the town. The Ireland’s Ancient East brand has had significant impact across the region, with visitor numbers and revenue continuing to grow at a strong rate. The aim of this initiative is to encourage tourists to explore and stay in the region for longer, increase spend and help to drive revenue for local businesses.”

Updated signage was installed last year in Louth, Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Cork, Meath, Kildare and Monaghan.