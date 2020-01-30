Visitor restrictions in place at University Hospital Limerick due to norovirus

Visiting restrictions are now in place in UHL as staff manage an outbreak of norovirus on one ward.

The hospital said that it regretted having to take these necessary precautionary measures and was looking for co-operation from members of the public.

There are eight symptomatic patients on Ward 1B. Visitors are not permitted on this ward until further notice.

UHL said that they regreted any inconvenience these necessary precautions may cause to patients and their loved ones.

All necessary infection prevention and control measures are being put in place to manage this outbreak, they said

The public are advised that norovirus is circulating in the community, and, therefore, members of the public should not visit anyone in hospital if they themselves are unwell. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. This is important as there have been previous outbreaks secondary to vomiting episodes by visitors on the hospital wards.

People with symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL.

The group reminded the public that visiting hours for the rest of the hospital are 2pm-4pm and 6pm-9pm only. Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital unless they are visiting a parent/guardian or sibling.