Planning application for upgrade of N24 road in Carrick-on-Suir will go on public display next week 

The planning application for a long-awaited upgrade of 3.8km of the N24 running through Carrick-on-Suir will go on public display for six weeks starting this Monday, February 3.

The project will include the rehabilitation of the road surface and installation of a variety of safety measures with the aim of reducing the high number of accidents along the national route in Carrick from the Clonmel Road to the Pill Road.

The revamp aims to provide a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicle road users by addressing safety issues in locations where clusters of accidents have been identified.

Thirty-seven traffic accidents occurred on this stretch of the N24 over the three year period from 2016-2018. The majority of the 37 accidents were minor confined to damage caused to vehicles but one person was killed in an accident and there were serious injuries caused in one or two other accidents.

There will also be a focus on improving road safety outside the town's three secondary schools on the Pill Road.

The Part 8 planning report, drawings and an assessment for the project will go on display in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall as well as Tipperary Co. Council's Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh from February 3 until March 16. The planning application will also be available to view on the Tipperary County Council website.

The Council says the public has until March 31 to lodge written submissions to the Council voicing their views on the project.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby told the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors that the Council plans to organise a meeting between the road project's designers and the public to go through the plans.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke, who had asked Mr Corby to update councillors on the project, welcomed the news of the submission of the Part 8 planning application.