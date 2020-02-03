Tipperary boy Liam, 11, loves his home from home at LauraLynn centre

A Tipperary mother has paid tribute to the work of charity LauraLynn, which provides hospice care for sick children.

“LauraLynn is like home away from home for us,” said Niamh Ryan from Silvermines whose son Liam, 11, has been using LauraLynn’s services for the past four years.

“It’s a lovely place for our family to come knowing that Liam is being minded and loved and is safe and happy,” said Niamh, who now lives in Portlaoise.

Niamh said that as a family, they get to just be mam, dad and brother as all of Liam’s medical and care needs are looked after by the lovely staff at the centre.

“But LauraLynn is so much more than that. We all feel minded as the fantastic staff think of our whole family and Project 5 Star has created such beautiful relaxing spaces for all of us to rest and feel so refreshed after our stay,” said Niamh.

The LauraLynn centre in Dublin has just opened its refurbished family accommodation. The opening was performed by celebrity architect Dermot Bannon.

With no dedicated State funding, this year alone over €4.6m of LauraLynn’s annual running costs will need to be met through fundraising. Among LauraLynn’s major fundraisers are Nenagh couple author Fran O’Brien and Arthur McGuinness.

Fran has raised hundreds of thousands of euro for the charity through the sales of her books.