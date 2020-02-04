Annual Clonmel concert to support three worthy causes

A concert hosted by the Clonmel Park Hotel, which this year will raise funds for three worthy causes, is a firm favourite in the Clonmel social calendar.

Some of the most popular bands in the south east will perform at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, February 7, to support the causes. The Pearly Whites, the Waheys and Super Soul Machine, will entertain to raise funds for C-Saw, South Tipperary Hospice and the sensory autism classroom at Clerihan national school.

The concert, which has raised over €56,000 since it was established eight years ago, was started by local man Willie Bourke and a hard working committee is involved every year.

“It is a very important event for C-Saw. It raises vital funds to allow us provide services” said Joe Leahy of C-Saw.

“We need funds to keep the services going. We are a voluntary organisation and we are fundraising to pay off a loan on our headquarters at William Street in Clonmel” said Mr Leahy.

“The concert has supported so many good causes over the years ” added Mr Leahy.

Clerihan National School has recently opened two special classes. The school community were delighted to welcome 12 new pupils to the school as well as new teachers and SNA’s. There are two specially designed classrooms with a shared general purpose room. The children in the special classes enjoy working with their teachers, sna’s and friends in the special classes and in the mainstream classes. The school supports the students in the special classes to access the curriculum and uses many interactive and fun learning experiences such as Aistear, classroom visitors and field trips. The staff and pupils are most grateful to be included as one of the recipients of funds raised from this charity event and will put any donation received to great use for resources and equipment that the children will benefit from.

South Tipperary Hospice Movement provides services that are designed for those with a life threatening illness, who meet the criteria for requiring specialist palliative care.

STHM provides a seven day service and the service is available on a 24 hour basis for telephone support or visits, if needed.

STHM also provides a bereavement and support service.

