Gardai appeal for help in tracing men who tried to break into rural Co. Tipperary home 

Four men travelling in a red Seat Ibiza attempted to burgle a house in Ayle near Monard on Sunday evening.

Gardai are trying to trace the car and its occupants, who tried to break down the front door of a house located in this rural area around 5.30pm.

They made their escape after being disturbed by an occupant.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the men first knocked on the front door to see if anyone was at home.

“The lady of the house thought they were election canvassers and didn't answer. They knocked again louder and then tried to break in the door.”

The Garda spokesman said the men ran from the door and escaped in the car when they heard there was someone inside the residence.

Gardai believe the criminals may be have been responsible for several recent burglaries in the north Cork and Limerick areas.

He appealed to anyone who saw the Seat Ibiza car or any suspicious activity in the Ayle area on Sunday to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.