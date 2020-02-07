Death of Clonmel woman Kitty Murphy, mother of Tipperary County Council chairman Michael Murphy

The death has taken place of Kitty Murphy (nee Slater), Powerstown Road, Clonmel, the mother of Clonmel councillor and chairman of Tipperary County Council, Michael Murphy.

Mrs Murphy died on Thursday in Melview Nursing Home. She was wife of the late Jim Murphy, Clonmel and formerly of Grangemockler.

She was also an aunt of the famed Clonmel tenor Frank Patterson and took great pride and joy in his international acclaim.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn expressed sympathy on behalf of the people of Clonmel to his Fine Gael collegue and all the Murphy family on their sad loss.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Kitty on a number of occasions and she was a wonderful lady who was so proud of her family. This is a very sad time for the family and I would like to offer them my condolences”, say Mayor Ahearn

Mrs Murphy is very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary (McGrath), sons Tony, Cyril, Paul and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.