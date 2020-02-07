Tickets for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s production of Oklahoma go on sale next week

Tickets go on sale on Monday (February 10) for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's annual show – Oklahoma – that will be staged at the Strand Theatre from Saturday, February 29 to Saturday, March 7.

The staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's famous musical will be Carrick Musical Society's 120th production and this year is the 40th anniversary of the Society's first ever production of Oklahoma in the former Ormonde Hall.

The cast of this year's produciton comprises 60 Musical Society members and the includes chorus.

The show is being directed by Liam Butler and Fergal Carroll is the musical director.

The production manager is Martin Morrissey, chorus master is Eamon O’Malley and choreographer is Edel Quinlan.

Tickets for Oklahoma go on sale at the Strand Theatre box office next Monday, February 10.

The box office is open Monday to Friday from11am to 3pm and Tuesdays from 1pm-3pm. Tel 051-645050 or 086-357 1403. You can also book tickets online at www.carrickmusicals.com