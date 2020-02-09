Disappointed Seamus Healy says he'll fight on

A disappointed Seamus Healy said he would continue to fight on as it looks likely that he will lose his seat in Tipperary



“The last seat will be between Alan Kelly and Fine Gael. I couldn’t see me being in a place to win that last seat.”



Mr Healy has served as a campaigner and activist in Clonmel for many years. He previously served as a TD for Tipperary South from 2000 to 2007, and from 2011 to 2016.



“I’ve been here before. I’ve been an activist all my life. I lost in 2007 by 59 votes. I will continue to be an activist. Life is like that: you win some, you lost some. You pick yourself up, dust yourself down, and keep going.”



“I will continue in community activities. Our Unemployed Action Group will continue in operation. Cllr Pat English is a councillor on our behalf, and we’ll continue to contest future elections”



Did he see the Sinn Fein surge coming? “Not particularly. The national polls are reflected here in Tipperary. It’s not a surprise I suppose. Martin Browne did exceptionally well - he almost doubled his vote. That’s a fair performance.”



Who would he like to see form the next government? “I want to see a progressive government. I don’t want to see Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael involved in any future government. They have effectively destroyed the country over the last few years. They’ve created a huge housing crisis, and a huge health crisis. I hope there can be a progressive government formed as a result of this election.”