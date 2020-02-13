Tipperary garda chief thanks public for assistance in tackling crime

A top Tipperary garda chief has thanked the public for their assistance in tackling crime.

Insp Ailish Myles of Roscrea Garda station made her comments after the public alerted the gardai to an incident in the Tipperary Garda Division.

"I would like to thank those in the community for their continuous support and for picking up the phone and ringing us with vital information about any suspicious activity they notice," she said.

Insp Myles also commended an off-duty garda who helped apprehend an alleged suspect in following a break-in.

She said that the garda's action had "highlighted our dedication and commitment in keeping our communities safe”.