Tipperary group picks up national heritage hero award

The dedication of a community group from Tipperary to the preservation and promotion of the county’s heritage was recognised recently at the National Heritage Awards 2019.

Hosted by the Heritage Council, the special event took place at the Royal Irish Academy and was presented by RTÉ broadcaster, Anne Cassin.

The National Heritage Week Awards highlight Ireland’s “heritage heroes”, and showcase the most engaging and innovative National Heritage Week events.

The theme of National Heritage Week 2019 was Pastimes | Past Times, with projects and events reflecting how the use of free time has evolved as part of Ireland’s culture and heritage.

Nenagh Arts Centre was shortlisted for a Cool for Kids Award for its Wild Child Bug Safari.

This event for families explored the concept that the environment is part of local heritage, and comprised a bug safari tour of the new Castle Garden in Nenagh, led by wildlife enthusiast, horticulturist and environmentalist Albert Nolan.

The event inspired attendees to think about wildlife, and to have an appreciation for their environment, by learning about insects, examining them, holding them, and releasing them back into the wild.

The event focused on attracting families who do not usually engage in cultural activities, with large numbers of participants from international backgrounds attending.