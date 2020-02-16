Tipperary braced for more wind and rain as Storm Dennis continues to batter country

Met Eireann reports that the effects of Storm Dennis will continue today.

It will be very windy everywhere with strong and very gusty southwest winds. It will be stormy at times near west and north coasts with gales and severe or damaging gusts and a risk of coastal flooding.

Sunshine and widespread heavy squally showers with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Tonight

Continuing very windy or stormy early tonight, especially in the west and north, with strong to gale force and very gusty southwest winds. Later in the night winds will ease somewhat, but will continue fresh to strong and gusty. Heavy showers of rain and hail will continue with a risk of thunder. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Tomorrow

Monday will be a cold, bright, blustery day with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers of rain or hail with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with mostly fresh, gusty westerly winds, strong at times along coasts.