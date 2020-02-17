Solar farm plans for near Cashel, Thomastown

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Ltd has lodged plans with Tipperary Co Council for a major renewable project, between Cashel and Tipperary town.

Permission is being sought for period of five years, to construct and complete a solar energy development with a total site of 43.68 hectares, Rathduff, Thomastown.

The plans include provision for a single storey electrical substation building, electrical transformer and inverter substation modules, solar panels, ground mounted on support structures, internal access tracks, security fencing, electrical cabling and ducting, CCTV and other infrastructure, drainage, landscaping and habitat enhancement, and works relating to the access to the site. The solar farm would be operational for 35 years.

The application was lodged on February 6 next. Submissions to be made by March 11.