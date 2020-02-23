Tipperary farmers advised they have a three-week window to dehorn calves

During calving season, the task of dehorning should form part of your to do list.

Dehorning or disbudding is the process of removing or stopping the growth of the horns of livestock using a special dehorning hot iron.

Dehorning should always be carried out by a trained professional.

Animals are often dehorned for economic and safety reasons.

Leaving the horns on the animal can often pose a risk to themselves, other animals or humans.

Horns cause many problems for animals, such as getting caught in fences or preventing them from feeding properly.

All calves in the herd must be dehorned within three weeks of birth. The date of dehorning must be recorded in the animal event book.

dehorning advantages

nHorns may cause injuries to handlers or other animals.

nHorned livestock may require specialist equipment, such as feeders and cattle crushes.

nIn some breeds and in some individual animals horns may grow towards the head, eventually causing injury.

nHorns may become broken, causing blood-loss and potential for infection.

nHorned livestock may become trapped in fences or vegetation.

Why should I dehorn?

- Dehorning calves at a young age minimizes hazards to the calf and yourself

- Dehorning is less stressful on new-born calves

- Alleviates animal welfare concerns.

FRS provides you with a skilled operator to dehorn your calves using a crate and specialised equipment. We use the required specialised equipment to carry out this process swiftly and with the minimum stress to the calf. FRS can arrange for an operator to call to your farm on a regular basis (every 10 days or so during the calving time) to perform dehorning as the new-born calves arrive or can provide a group of FRS operators to get the job complete within a specified time.

Book your dehorning with FRS through www.frsfarmrelief.ie or call FRS in Roscrea on 0505-21166 or FRS in Cahir on 052-7441598