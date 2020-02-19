Tipperary soldiers fly the blue and gold colours proudly during generals' visit to Lebanon

Flying the blue and gold were Tipperary members of the Irish contingent with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon during a visit by two Defence Forces generals who are living in Cahir.

Major General Anthony McKenna is currently serving as Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) with the Defence Forces and Brigadier General Patrick Flynn is currently serving as General Officer Commanding, 1 Brigade.

They both paid a recent visit to troops in Lebanon and it was Brig Gen Flynn’s last visit to Lebanon in uniform.

Pictured above are - Commandant Paraic Duggan, Corporal David Hanrahan, Major General Anthony McKenna, Private Aidan McCormack, Captain Mark White, Sergeant Stephen Kiely, Brigadier General Patrick Flynn, Sergeant Dan Donnelly, Private James Collins and Sergeant Gerry O’Gorman