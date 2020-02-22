Check out the cast of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s production of Oklahoma

Rehearsals for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's annual show – Oklahoma – are reaching their climax with just a week to go to the show's opening night at the Strand Theatre on Saturday, February 29.

This production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein hit musical is taking place 40 years after Carrick Musical Society last staged the show.

Oklahoma, which runs at the Strand nightly until March 7, features a strong line up of Musical Society lead performers and chorus of more than 50 singers and dancers.

Michael Raggett fills the shoes of the lead cowman Curly and the lead cowgirl Laurey is played by Sandra Power.

The other principal roles include Irene Malone as Aunt Eller, Neill Bourke as Ali Hakim, Ruthie Raggett as Ado Annie, Seamus Power as Andrew Carnes, Siobhan Grace-Regan as Gertie Cummins, Jim Kennedy as Cord Elam, Chris Hanlon as Ike Skidmore and Deckie Smith Robinson as Slim.

James O'Donovan from Clonmel makes his Carrick-on-Suir debut in the role of the loveable and silly cowboy Will Parker.

James has performed numerous times with Clonmel's St. Mary’s Choral Society and is a member of the Pearly Whites.

Playing the role of the creeply farm hand Jud Fry is well known tenor Derek Ryan.

Derek has played this character on stage before and once the audience hears his powerful vocals bring the numbers Pore Jud is Daid and Lonely Room to life they will be left in awe.

Tickets went on sale for the show at the Strand Theatre's box office on Monday, February 10 and some tickets are still available.

You can purchase them by calling the Strand Theatre box office at (051) 645050 or call into the Strand Theatre office open from Monday-Friday 11am to 3pm, Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm. Tickets can also be booked online by logging onto: www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre.